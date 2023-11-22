HamberMenu
Heavy rain likely across Kerala on November 22: IMD

Orange alert for Pathanamthitta and Idukki districts; yellow alert for 10 other districts

November 22, 2023 03:41 pm | Updated 03:41 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The Hindu Bureau
A cyclonic circulation prevails over interior Tamil Nadu and adjoining Kerala, says IMD. (file picture)

A cyclonic circulation prevails over interior Tamil Nadu and adjoining Kerala, says IMD. (file picture) | Photo Credit: SAKEER HUSSAIN

Heavy rain is likely to lash across Kerala on November 22 (Wednesday) triggered by a cyclonic circulation over interior Tamil Nadu and adjoining Kerala. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued an orange alert for Pathanamthitta and Idukki districts warning of very heavy rain, and a yellow alert for the remaining districts except Kannur and Kasaragod, forecasting isolated heavy rain.

Further, another weather system is brewing over the Bay of Bengal which is likely to bring more rain to the southern peninsula, including Kerala. A cyclonic circulation is likely to emerge over the south Andaman Sea by November 25. The system is likely to intensify into a low-pressure area by November 26 and subsequently into a depression over the southeast Bay of Bengal and the adjoining Andaman Sea on November 27, according to the IMD weather bulletin.

The system is likely to trigger another round of intense spells across Kerala.

A yellow alert has also been issued for five districts – Thiruvananthapuram, Pathanamthitta, Ernakulam, Idukki, and Wayanad – on November 23 (Thursday).

Meanwhile, Thrithala in Palakkad received the highest rainfall of 9 cm during the last 24 hours ending at 8.30 a.m. on November 22, followed by Kalamasserry in Ernakulam, and Chittur and Pattambi in Palakkad with 8 cm each, and Seethathode and Kurudamannil in Pathanamthitta and Kunnamkulam in Thrissur with 7 cm each.

