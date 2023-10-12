HamberMenu
Heavy rain lashes several parts of Kerala; orange alert in 3 districts

Orange alert for Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam and Pathanamthitta districts for October 12 (Thursday)

October 12, 2023 05:38 pm | Updated 05:38 pm IST - Thiruvananthapuram

PTI
The IMD has also issued yellow alerts in seven districts – Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Pathanamthitta, Alappuzha, Kottayam, Ernakulam and Idukki — for Friday (October 13).

The IMD has also issued yellow alerts in seven districts – Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Pathanamthitta, Alappuzha, Kottayam, Ernakulam and Idukki — for Friday (October 13). | Photo Credit: THULASI KAKKAT

Heavy rain battered several parts of Kerala on October 12 with the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) issuing an orange alert in three out of the 14 districts of the State.

The IMD issued an orange alert for Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam and Pathanamthitta districts for October 12.

It also issued yellow alerts in Ernakulam, Idukki, Thrissur, Palakkad and Malappuram districts.

It also issued yellow alerts in seven districts – Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Pathanamthitta, Alappuzha, Kottayam, Ernakulam and Idukki — for Friday (October 13).

An orange alert means very heavy rain from 6 cm to 20 cm of rain and a yellow alert means heavy rainfall between 6 cm to 11 cm.

The IMD also predicted thunderstorm with light to moderate rainfall and gusty winds at one or two places in the Kottayam, Idukki, Ernakulam, Thrissur, Palakkad, Malappuram, Kozhikode, Wayanad and Kannur districts of Kerala on October 12.

