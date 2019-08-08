Heavy rain and winds wreak havoc in Alappuzha

Heavy rain and strong winds wreaked havoc in the district on Thursday. At least five houses were destroyed and 100 houses suffered damages in different parts of the district.

Officials said three houses had been destroyed and more than 30 houses damaged at Edathua, Thalavady and other parts of Kuttanad taluk after uprooted trees and branches fell on them. One house each was destroyed in Ambalappuzha and Cherthala taluks.

The district has been experiencing torrential downpour accompanied by squally winds since Wednesday night. It has resulted in waterlogging and disruption in traffic and power supply in different parts of the district.

Holiday

The weather agency has issued a yellow alert for Alappuzha on Friday. In view of the prevailing situation, District Collector Adeela Abdulla has declared a holiday for all educational institutions, including professional colleges, in the district on Friday.

Officials said they were keeping a close watch on the water levels in various rivers in Kuttanad following heavy downpour in neighbouring districts.

“We are closely monitoring the situation. We expect the water level to go up in Kuttanad. But there is nothing to panic. The district administration has taken all precautionary measures to deal with any emergency. If needed, relief camps will be opened,” said a Revenue Department official.

To ensure the smooth flow of water from the Kuttanad region, the Irrigation Department has opened five shutters of the Thottappally spillway. With more rain and wind predicted, the fishermen have been asked not to venture into the sea.