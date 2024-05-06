Heat, swell wave alerts for Kerala

May 06, 2024 08:34 pm | Updated 08:34 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued a yellow alert warning of above normal temperatures for 12 districts on Tuesday. Maximum temperatures are very likely to be around 39°C in Palakkad district; around 38°C in Kollam, Thrissur, and Kozhikode; around 37°C in Alappuzha, Kottayam, Pathanamthitta, Ernakulam, Kasaragod and Kannur districts; and around 36°C in Thiruvananthapuram and Malappuram districts (2 to 4°C above normal) until May 8. Hot and humid weather is very likely in these districts, except in hilly areas during this period due to the high temperature and humidity. Further, warm night conditions are very likely to prevail at one or two places in Alappuzha and Kozhikode districts on Monday night, said the bulletin.

Swell waves

The Indian National Centre for Ocean Information Services (INCOIS) also issued a swell surge warning for Kerala for May 6 and 7. There is a possibility that the sea will be rough nearshore along the coast from 5.30 p.m. on Monday to 5.30 a.m. on Tuesday due to the effect of high period (15 - 16 sec) swell waves, having heights of 0.5 - 1.2 m.