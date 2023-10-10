Health Minister promises action to augment healthcare facilities in Kottayam

October 10, 2023 07:40 pm | Updated 07:42 pm IST - KOTTAYAM

Having carried out an inspection in all government healthcare facilities across the district, Health Minister Veena George has promised steps to augment the treatment facilities and infrastructure in government hospitals.

Addressing a meeting after the inspection, the Minister said new dialysis units would soon be established in Kanjirapally and Changanassery general hospitals while the operation of the dialysis units in Kottayam and Pala General Hospitals would be expanded from two shifts to three. The staff required for the same would be appointed through the Hospital Development Committees concerned.

“The works of a new building at Kottayam district general hospital will commence immediately and will be completed in time. The E-Health system will be implemented in all taluk, district, and general hospitals. Steps will be taken to install solar power systems everywhere,” she added, besides promising steps to fill the vacancy of superintendent post in the Pala taluk hospital.

Plans are also afoot to open a Karunya Pharmacy at Kanjirapally general hospital by December.

The State Housing Board has been instructed to complete the construction of ₹56 crore building at Vaikom. The State government has started the preparatory work for the administrative block in Kuravilangad.

Minister also directed the authorities to streamline the functioning of the Gynaecology department at Pala general hospital. Steps should be taken to ensure service of a gynaecologist at night. Plans are also afoot to establish an eye surgery theatre at Kanjirapally General Hospital.

A direction has been given to complete works on the trauma care centre under the Arogya Keralam project at Pampady taluk hospital. Minister also directed the Superintendent at the Changanassery taluk hospital to submit a report for starting a dialysis unit soon.

Meanwhile, the authorities have completed demolition of the old building in Kottayam district general hospital so as to construct a new building with a financial assistance of ₹229 crore from the KIIFB. Instruction has been given to handover the land to INKEL, which is in-charge of construction.