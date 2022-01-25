Health Minister inspects MCH

Visit comes amid reports of dwindling intensive, emergency facilities

Health Minister Veena George visited the Government Medical College Hospital here on Monday to take stock of the availability of COVID-19 treatment facilities.

The visit, which was made against the backdrop of reports of dwindling intensive care unit (ICU) bed and ventilator capacity in government hospitals, was intended to allay such concerns.

ICU beds

Dismissing such reports, Ms. George inspected the available ICU beds, oxygen beds, and ventilators at the medical college.

‘No dearth’

Following the inspection, she said the hospital had no dearth of such facilities.

All arrangements were in place to handle exigencies that could arise by a surge in COVID-19 cases.

Currently, 28 COVID-19 patients including those who were diagnosed with the disease on Monday are being treated in the hospital ICU. While over a hundred ICU beds remained vacant, more number of ICU wards will be opened up when the need arose.

Only six COVID-19 patients were being provided ventilator support at present.

The Minister added an adequate number of health-care workers will be appointed in the hospital soon.