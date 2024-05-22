Health department opens State-level control room

A State-level control room has been opened at the Directorate of Health Services to strengthen and coordinate all infectious disease control measures, as the prospect of communicable diseases spiralling up when monsoon sets in looms large over the State.

The control room has been set up to coordinate various activities of the Health department and to address the concerns that may be raised by the public as well as health workers during any crisis.

This apart, the Health department has already set up a 25-member rapid response team, with the Health Minister as the chairperson and the Health Secretary as the co-chairman.

Health workers can call the control room while the public can call the DISHA helpline number, which has a panel of doctors, to address their concerns.

The control room can be contacted over phone numbers 0471-2302160 / 99461 02865 / 9946102862. The control room will lend assistance regarding infectious diseases control measures, data management, hospital services, medicine availability, treatment protocol-related issues as well as general doubts.

All health-related queries of the public may be addressed to the doctors’ panel, which can be accessed through the DISHA call centre (104, 1056, 0471 2552056, 2551056) round the clock.

The public can consult doctors through the e-Sanjeevani portal too. Precautions to be taken to prevent diseases, medicines that may be taken over the counter, doubts related to lab diagnosis will all be addressed to doctors through the helpline.