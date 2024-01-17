HC stays operation of quarry in Vellarada village

January 17, 2024 08:09 am | Updated 08:09 am IST - KOCHI

The Kerala High Court has issued on Tuesday an interim order staying quarrying operation by Travancore Ready Mix Private Limited, represented by managing director Sudhakaran T.C. of Nemom, Thiruvananthapuram, in block No. 35 of Vellarada village pending disposal of a writ Petition.

The order was issued on a petition by K. Sekharan, 50, of Vellarada, Koothaly. The court order said that if further quarrying is permitted, pending adjudication of the rival claims, it will cause substantial prejudice to the petitioners and damage to the property covered by lease deed, which is contended to be an assigned land as per the provisions of the Kerala Land Assignment Act, 1960 and the Rules made thereunder. The order said that the petitioner is residing within 50 m from the quarry.

The petitioner also made the contention that Travancore Ready Mix is conducting illegal quarrying operations as the quarry is functioning within 10 km of the Neyyar Wildlife Sanctuary.