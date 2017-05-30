HC raps VACB in Jayarajan case

The Kerala High Court on Tuesday adjourned to June 6 for further hearing a petition filed by former Industries Minister E.P. Jayarajan challenging an FIR lodged against him under the provisions of the Prevention of Corruption Act in connection with the appointment of his relative as managing director of the Kerala State Industrial Enterprises (KSIE)

When the petition came up for hearing, the action of the VACB came under fire from the court. The court asked whether it was proper for the VACB to register a case under pressure from the public. The court said the Vigilance had no authority to review the decisions taken by the government. The court reminded the Vigilance that it was only part of the police system.

In a report, the Vigilance pointed out that the corruption charge under the provisions of the Prevention of Corruption Act did not lie against Mr. Jayarajan and his relative in view of the cancellation of the appointment order.

The VACB submitted in its report that on a conscious reading of the interim orders of the High Court regarding the ingredients of the offence specifically under Section 13(1)(d)(ii) of the PC Act and in view of the discussion with the public prosecutor in charge of the case, “it may appear that the offence under Section 13(1)(d) may not lie against” Mr. Jayarajan in view of the cancellation of the appointment order.