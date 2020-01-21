HC bars Kasaragod dist. panchayat meeting

A single judge of the Kerala High Court has stayed for three weeks a meeting of the Kasaragod district panchayat convened for presenting a resolution against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA).

The court issued the stay order on Tuesday on a petition filed by district panchayat member and BJP district leader K. Sreekanth. He submitted that political parties in the State were spreading canards against the Act with an eye on the minority vote bank. The State government and local bodies have the responsibility to allay the fears among minority communities and to recommend effective methods for the implementation of the National Register of Citizens and the National Population Register, he submitted.

The local body, according to the petitioner, is attempting to create fear among a section of the people through the resolution for which it does not have any jurisdiction.

The petitioner submitted that he had filed a written objection to the panchayat asking them to drop the item from the agenda of the meeting.