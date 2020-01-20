Has aided school postings gone to PSC?

The interpretation of a recent Supreme Court order on appointments to minority-run educational institutions in West Bengal is now a hot topic of debate in academic circles in Kerala.

While a widely forwarded message on social media claims that the order restores the government’s right over appointment of teachers in aided schools, a section of school managements point out that such an interpretation is misleading.

The Bench of Justices Arun Mishra and U.U. Lalit on January 6 upheld the constitutionality of the West Bengal Madrasah Service Commission Act, 2008 for appointment of teachers in madrasas, claiming that there is no absolute or unqualified right of appointment for minority educational institutions.

The message being circulated on the social media claims that the order ‘made invalid’ the current practice of appointment of teachers in aided schools by their managers. It also says the Kerala Public Service Commission (PSC) can now appoint teachers to aided schools and there is no need for a government order for the purpose.

However, K. Gokulan, secretary, Management Association of Private Schools, told The Hindu that the order would not have any relevance to the ongoing appointment process which follows the statutory Kerala Education Rules (KER), 1959.

“As per Section 11 of the rules, managers are the appointing authority who can choose teachers if they have qualifications as prescribed by the government. There should be vacant posts of teachers and enough student strength also,” he points out.

Cost-cutting steps

A functionary of the Indian Union Muslim League-affiliated Kerala School Teachers’ Union points out that the ongoing examination for teachers’ appointment has nothing do with the Supreme Court order, but it is linked to the government’s cost-cutting measures.

Meanwhile, sources in General Education Minister C. Ravindranath’s office say the order would strengthen the government’s position in cases filed in the Supreme Court by aided school managements opposing the amendment to the KER that deals with the appointment of protected teachers.

The amended rules direct that all vacancies in schools opened or upgraded after May 22, 1979, except in the pre-upgraded section, be filled by managers by appointing protected teachers from a Teachers’ Bank. The additional posts, irrespective of the category, on staff fixation should be filled by appointing protected teachers and other teachers in the ratio of 1:1, says the amendment