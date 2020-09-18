Hand over Manarcaud church to Orthodox faction: court

A sub-court in Kottayam on Friday issued an order to hand over the St. Mary’s Church at Manarcaud to the Malankara Orthodox Syrian Church.
The church, with over 3,500 families as members, is one of the most important churches under the control of the Jacobite Syrian Christian Church. It is also an internationally renowned Marian pilgrimage centre, with the faithful arriving from various parts of the country and abroad.
According to M.C. Scaria, counsel of the Orthodox Church, the court ruled that the Manarcaud church is an essential part of the Orthodox faction and that it should be governed by the Malankara Church constitution of 1934. It further called for the constitution of a new governing body as per the 1934 constitution and the handing over of documents, keys, and all accounts related to the church to the vicar appointed by the Orthodox faction.
Yuhanon Mar Diascoros, synod secretary of Orthodox Church, hoped the new order would pave the way for sustainable peace in the Malankara Church. “The order will bring an end to the differences between the factions and enable the faithful to remain as a united group, as was the case from 1958 to 1975,” he said.
The Jacobite faction is awaiting a certified copy of the judgment before initiating its next move. It is learned that the Jacobites are planning to move a petition against the order.
