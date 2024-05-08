GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Click here for our in-depth coverage of Lok Sabha and Assembly elections #ElectionsWithTheHindu

Halt mineral sand mining in coastal areas: KGVES urges govt.

Updated - May 08, 2024 08:30 pm IST

Published - May 08, 2024 08:29 pm IST - ALAPPUZHA

The Hindu Bureau

The Karimanal Ghanana Virudha Ekopana Samithi (KGVES) has urged the State government to use scientific methods to protect the Alappuzha coast and Kuttanad region. It has urged the government to halt mineral sand mining in coastal areas.

A meeting of the KGVES held on Wednesday observed that while beach nourishment works were taking place around the world, the Kerala government was engaged in beach destruction activities. It called on the authorities to clean and deepen 15 ‘pozhis’ to ensure the smooth flow of floodwaters from Kuttanad to the sea.

“No steps have been taken to rejuvenate the AC canal. The condition of the Thottappally spillway and its shutters is pathetic. The Irrigation department has not yet replaced a shutter damaged some time ago,” said Suresh Kumar S., chairman, KGVES.

Mr. Kumar said the construction of two bridges as part of widening the National Highway on the west side of the spillway would block floodwaters from flowing to the sea. The sand and mud removed for the construction of seven pillars of two bridges have been kept near the spillway shutters, he added.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.