H2O Holy Faith built in violation of CRZ norms: CB

The building permit for the construction of H2O Holy Faith, one of the four apartment complexes in Maradu about to be demolished as per the apex court verdict, was granted in 2006 by the then Maradu panchayat officials in connivance with the builder, the Crime Branch (CB) submitted before the Vigilance court, Muvattupuzha, on Wednesday.

This was despite knowing that it violated the Coastal Regulation Zone (CRZ) norms and was proposed on land categorised as paddy field in the Building Tax Register (BTR).

The finding was part of the remand report submitted by the investigation officer of the special Crime Branch team on the production of three accused persons before the court.

Sani Francis, director of Holy Faith Builders and Developers Ltd., and Muhammed Ashraf and P.E. Joseph, the secretary and joint superintendent respectively of the then Maradu panchayat, arraigned as the first three accused in a case registered on a petition filed by T.A. Tony, who owns an apartment in H2O Holy Faith, were remanded in judicial custody for 14 days.

The report arraigned Jayaram Naik, the then upper division clerk at Maradu panchayat, as the fourth accused though he has not yet been arrested.

Bail denial sought

The Crime Branch stated in the report that the accused local body officials conspired with the builder in granting the permit and removed the notes to be maintained in the files by misusing their official positions.

The Crime Branch sought denial of bail to the accused citing their capacity to interfere in the probe by influencing the witnesses using their political connections and financial prowess.