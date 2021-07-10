Guidelines framed for Zika containment efforts in capital

Fever clinics strengthened, advisory to local bodies on mosquito control activities

The District Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) has framed guidelines for the monitoring and containment of Zika virus disease in the district. Greater focus was being ensured towards vector management in the wake of 14 people being diagnosed with the disease.

An order issued by District Collector and DDMA chairperson Navjot Khosa delineates the responsibilities of the Health Department as well as local self-government institutions in tackling the outbreak.

The District Vector Control unit of the Health Services Department has been tasked with vector surveillance in the Thiruvananthapuram Corporation area and with providing technical advisories to local self-government institutions for mosquito control activities.

The district surveillance officer and district programme manager of the National Health Mission have been directed to adopt steps to impart Zika containment awareness to urban medical officers and ASHA workers. Awareness will also be provided on the need to adopt personal protective measures against mosquito bites in antenatal clinics.

The district health authorities have been ordered to strengthen fever clinics in all peripheral institutions. They have also been ordered to ensure the deferral of blood donation by donors with history of fever two weeks ago.

Ultrasound scanning centres have also been directed to report incidences of Microcephally during regular antenatal scans to the District Reproductive and Child Health (RCH) officer.

Local bodies have been entrusted with carrying out mosquito control activities in public places and uninhabited areas. Municipal health services will undertake fogging and spraying on the basis of technical directions from senior biologist of District Vector Control unit.

The ward health sanitation committees have been directed to undertake source reduction of mosquitoes. These panels will have to organise dry day observances in public offices and residences on Saturdays and Sundays respectively. Fever surveillance will also be conducted in their respective jurisdiction to monitor any clustering of fever cases.

Ward health sanitation members will inspect residential areas, public and private offices for mosquito breeding. Junior health inspectors have been asked to report the non-compliance of measures being implemented to eradicate mosquito breeding sources to local health authorities such as medical officers in local bodies and corporation health officers in Corporation areas.

The DDMA order also observed that while the disease caused by Zika virus was not severe in general population, it could become a cause for concern when it infected antenatals in early trimester of pregnancy. Besides those who had been diagnosed with the disease have been cured.