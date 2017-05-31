Green protocol in schools from June

Green protocol will be implemented strictly in schools this academic year as part of the General Education Protection Mission.

The Director of Public Instruction has issued a set of directives to all officials and headmasters in this connection.

Schools should be environment-friendly, as per the directives.

Trees should be planted on campuses, and biodiversity parks and rainwater pits should be set up.

Waste management

To give impetus to waste management, the directives call for segregation of biodegradable and non-biodegradable waste and setting up of compost units.

Plastic and paper should be cleaned and properly stacked to be handed over to those who collect them.

Activities that make the school and its surroundings garbage-and-plastic-free and green should be taken up.

School monitoring committees should ensure that drugs and tobacco are not being sold on or near the school premises.

Shun plastic

Schools have been asked to urge students to bring food and water in stainless steel containers rather than plastic. Instead of using plastic pens that have to be thrown away after use, ink pens or ball pens that can be used for longer periods should be used.

Cups and containers that can be washed and reused should be used instead of those made of plastic or paper.

Flex boards and plastic festoons should be avoided completely. Posters and banners should be made only of cloth or paper.