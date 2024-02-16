GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Govt. to examine functioning of day-care centres: Sivankutty

He lamented the absence of norms to regulate the functioning of such facilities that have been mushrooming without safeguards

February 16, 2024 08:59 pm | Updated 08:59 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The Hindu Bureau

General Education Minister V. Sivankutty has announced a comprehensive study into the functioning of day-care centres in the State.

The decision has been taken following the alleged neglect of a day-care centre near Nemom that led to an unattended two-year-old child leaving the premises and finding his way to his home nearly one-and-a-half km away a few days ago.

Mr. Sivankutty lamented the absence of norms to regulate the functioning of such facilities that have been mushrooming without safeguards. Besides, the government has remained in the dark over the syllabi being adopted in such centres to teach young children, he told media persons while addressing a press conference here.

Under such circumstances, the General Education and the Women and Child Development departments will together evolve a monitoring mechanism for such institutions, he added.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.