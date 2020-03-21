Govt. steps in to ensure free movement of goods

The State government on Sunday initiated steps to ensure that inter-State border checks and restrictions on movement of vehicles brought about by the COVID-19 threat did not disrupt the supply of essential goods freighted to Kerala from other regions.

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan told journalists that the State was well supplied for now. There was no cause for panic buying. However, he said he was concerned that authorities of neighbouring State had stopped cargo lorries bound for Kerala at some border locations. Such measures could precipitate a crisis.

The Tamil Nadu government had assured Kerala that it would facilitate freight movement. Mr. Vijayan called a meeting of traders on Monday to ensure that the pandemic did not upend food and fuel supply chains.

Kerala, a predominantly consumer State, relied heavily on commodity imports from other State. Any rumour of shortage could raise the spectre of a steep rise in commodity prices.

Chief Secretary Tom Jose told The Hindu that his counterpart in Tamil Nadu had assured him that there would be no restriction on the movement of supplies, including perishable goods, to Kerala. He said some elements might try to create an artificial shortage to squeeze profits at the time of the national crisis. The State would act forcefully against such entities, he said.

District Collector, Coimbatore, K. Rajamani said there was no restriction on the movement of freight to Kerala. He had placed some reasonable limits on the inter-State movement of people and passenger vehicles.

District Collector, Kanyakumari, Prakash M. Wadanare said free movement of essential commodities to Kerala was a priority for his administration. The border checks were limited to citizens and passenger vehicles.

Pottivelu Subramaniam, the owner of one of the oldest trading houses in Kerala, said there could be a shortage of rice, wheat, edible oil, sugar, egg, poultry, pulses and vegetables if inter-State truckers feared to ferry goods to Kerala. The COVID-19-related border checks had resulted in trucks and drivers being detained at inter-State borders for days. Ideally, the government should ensure a “green channel” for goods movement.

A. Paulraj, president of the Grain Merchants Association, said in a petition to Mr. Jose that the Tamil Nadu authorities were detaining lorries returning from Kerala in border localities.

The trucks were returning after unloading grains from Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, Odisha, West Bengal and Telangana in Kerala. Transporters across the country have suspended freight movement to Kerala. The government should resolve the issue at the earliest.

Chamber of Commerce and Industries president S.N. Reguchandran Nair said in a petition to the government that the business community foresaw a steep rise in commodity prices if the State did not restore truck traffic to pre-epidemic levels.