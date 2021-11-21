Kerala

Govt. overburdening people, says Satheesan

The government decision to hike power and bus fares will increase the financial burden on people of the State, Leader of the Opposition V.D. Satheesan has said.

Speaking to mediapersons at Aluva on Sunday, Mr. Satheesan said the proposed bus fare hike could have been avoided if the State government heeded to the Opposition suggestion for providing fuel subsidy.

The government should act tough on those who were trying to create communal divide in society through social media and other platforms. The recent controversy over Halal food was one such attempt. The K-rail project was unsuitable for the State, he said.


