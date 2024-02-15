Govt. mulling academy to give training in hiking, trekking

February 15, 2024 08:51 pm | Updated 08:53 pm IST - Thiruvananthapuram

The State government is mulling setting up an academy to train those keen on adventure tourism in hiking and trekking, Minister for Tourism P.A. Mohamed Riyas has said. The Minister told the Assembly on Thursday that the Kerala Adventure Tourism Promotion Society and the Kerala Institute of Tourism and Travel Studies would join hands to begin the adventure tourism training.

At present, the State Institute of Hospitality Management at Kozhikode; Kerala Institute of Hospitality Management at Kannur; Food Craft Institutes; and KITTS provide students training in various aspects of hospitality.