Govt. facilitates child’s travel for treatment

After days of uncertainty due to the COVID-19 lockdown, one-and-a-half-year-old Anvitha and her parents from Cherthala left for Hyderabad for treatment on Sunday.

The child who is suffering from retinoblastoma (eye cancer that begins in the retina), has to reach L.V. Prasad Eye Institute, Hyderabad on April 7.

Seeking help

With the lockdown in progress, her parents Vineeth Vijayan and Gopika were a worried lot. The father recently published a post on social media seeking the attention of the authorities.

The State government and politicians acted with a sense of urgency and made arrangements for the family’s travel.

According to Health Minister K.K. Shylaja, the family left their home in an ambulance at 7.15 a.m. and they would reach the hospital around 11 p.m. on Sunday.

Govt. aid

The entire travel expenses are being borne by the government. A sum was handed over to the family by Kerala Social Security Mission officials before starting the journey. After the treatment, the child will be brought back in the same ambulance, Ms. Shylaja said.