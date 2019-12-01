Govt. ensures facilities for devotees: Minister

The Left Democratic Front government led by Pinarayi Vijayan has spent more money than any previous government for the development of temples in the past three and a half years, Devaswom Minister Kadakampally Surendran has said.

The Minister was speaking after inaugurating the renovation work on Sree Vilwadrinathan Temple at Tiruvilwamala, near here, on Saturday.

“The government is not taking even a single paisa of religious organisations. We are committed to providing all facilities for devotees,” Mr. Surendran said.

Development work had been done at ₹700 crore at Sabarimala.

Infra work in agenda

Construction of roads, buildings and other infrastructure at Sabarimala was in the agenda of the LDF government.

“The tension-filled life in contemporary society is leading people to religious places to seek solace. Change in lifestyles is aggravating the issues,” the Minister said.

U.R. Pradeep, MLA, presided over the cunction.

The north-east part of the Chuttambalam of the temple, which was gutted in a fire in 2018, is being renovated now.

The renovation work will be taken up by preserving the traditional architectural beauty of the structures.

The work at the temple is being taken up at ₹2 crore.