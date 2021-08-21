Governor, Pinarayi extend Onam wishes

Governor Arif Mohammed Khan and Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan have greeted Keralites across the world on the occasion of Onam.

In a message issued here on the eve of Thiruvonam, the Governor said, “The celebration of Onam rekindles the splendid legacy of a life of equality, oneness and prosperity, filling minds and homes with the celestial joy of festivity. I sincerely wish that the melody, beauty and sparkle of Onam spread across the globe as Kerala’s unique message of love, equality and harmony.”

Extending wishes to Keralites, Mr. Vijayan hoped Onam would kindle new hopes in the minds of the people and cement the bond among communities. “Onam represents the hope and energy to overcome obstacles in life and survive crises. Keralites across the world are preparing to usher in another Thiruvonam with floral arrangements, new clothes and the feast marking the joyous occasion. On this occasion, let us dedicate ourselves to upholding the values of peace and harmony as we strive for a better tomorrow.”

Leader of the Opposition V.D. Satheesan also greeted the people on the eve of Thiruvonam. In a message, he said though the pandemic had taken the sheen off the festivities, the enduring spirit of Onam would light the hopes of a better tomorrow in the people and a return to the joy and sparkle of yesteryears.