Governor lauds Loka Kerala Sabha

Lauding the State government for constituting the Loka Kerala Sabha (LKS), Governor Arif Mohammad Khan has said that it held immense potential in facilitating greater participation of Non-Resident Keralites (NRKs) in the development of the State.

Formally inaugurating the second LKS summit at the Nishagandhi auditorium in the presence of several NRK delegates here on Wednesday, the Governor said that the assembly recognised the constructive role of the Malayali diaspora through democratic decisions.

He pointed out that the LKS had moved ahead with an action plan since its first meeting in January 2018. The government’s actions on the recommendations that were generated during the first summit had instilled confidence among the diaspora, he said.

Common platform

“The constitution of the LKS as a common platform for the cultural, socio-political and economic integration of NRKs with the State deserves appreciation. The government had taken steps to channelise the Pravasi remittances for the general good of people, including non-resident citizens,” Mr. Khan said.

The Governor urged the Sabha to evolve a mechanism to help the State make relevant suggestions to the Central government in matters relating to legal, professional and human rights issues faced by NRKs abroad, so that the Ministry of External Affairs could make more effective interventions.

Mr. Khan, who is also the Chancellor of State Universities, urged Keralites who worked abroad in scientific and higher educational organisations to collaborate with students and researchers in the State.

Non-resident academics should take pride in being the ambassadors of educational institutions and help the State in becoming a global educational destination. He also urged NRK entrepreneurs to play a role in creating employment opportunities in the Information Technology, Tourism and Electronics sectors.

Vital link

Delivering the presidential address, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said that the LKS could serve as a vital link to utilise the expertise of scientists, technocrats, academicians, economists and other highly skilled workers abroad for the State’s progress.

In this manner, the platform has been created with a broad vision of enabling the Malayali diaspora to become active partners in the State’s growth story and go beyond the role they have played so far through foreign remittances, he said.

“The Sabha has enabled the overseas community to invest in specific projects in the sectors of their choice and keep close track of their progress. The mechanism is bound to create pride among the diaspora in the development of the State,” he said.

Mr. Vijayan added that the second edition of the LKS would deliberate upon a legislation that would create a legal and institutional framework for the summit. The suggestions would be incorporated in the draft Bill before being tabled in the Assembly.

Speaking on the occasion, Speaker P. Sreeramakrishnan said that the objectives of the LKS went beyond being an investors’ meet. The platform enabled NKRs from across the world to come together and share their unique experiences. He added that the summit was able to survive aspersions that were cast by certain quarters to create an image of positivity and unity.

Ministers E. Chandrasekharan, K. Krishnankutty, Kadannappally Ramachandran, and A.K. Saseendran; V.K. Prasanth, MLA; Thiruvananthapuram Mayor K. Sreekumar; industrialists M.A. Yusuff Ali, Ravi Pillai, and Azad Moopen; founder president of Federation of Kerala Associations in North Kerala M. Anirudhan; and journalist and writer Methil Renuka also spoke on the occasion.