Governor comes down heavily on Minister for participating in KU Senate meet

February 17, 2024 08:35 pm | Updated 08:36 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

Taking a dim view of the developments that unfolded at the senate meeting at Kerala University a day ago, Governor Arif Mohammed Khan on Saturday declared the outcome as “illegal, and null and void”.

He also slammed Higher Education Minister R. Bindu for chairing the meeting “illegally” without his authorisation. The Left Democratic Front (LDF)-dominated senate had on Friday decided against nominating a representative to the Vice-Chancellor search-cum-selection committee, despite Congress members and the Governor’s nominees proposing names for consideration.

The meeting also witnessed the unusual participation of Dr. Bindu, who chaired the meeting much to the consternation of Vice-Chancellor in-charge Mohanan Kunnummal.

“I had authorised the Vice-Chancellor (to convene the meeting). The Pro-Chancellor (Dr. Bindu) had no authority to enter the senate hall. She can only take part if I as the Chancellor authorise her. She could not have presided (over the meeting), because for that she would need my authorisation,” Mr. Khan asserted.

Referring to the Supreme Court judgment that quashed the reappointment of former Kannur University Vice-Chancellor Gopinath Ravindran, the Governor claimed the Pro-Chancellor “had no power or role in interfering with the statutory powers of the Chancellor”.

‘Disturbing information’

Upping the ante against the Students Federation of India (SFI) shortly after its activists waved black flags at his convoy near AKG Centre here, Mr. Khan accused the Communist Party of India (Marxist) [CPI(M)] feeder outfit of having close links with the banned Popular Front of India (PFI).

Claiming to have received “disturbing information” about the alleged tie-up, the Governor alleged the protests were a “joint venture” of the organisations. He went on to add that seven of the 12 SFI activists who were arrested in connection with the black flag demonstration at his motorcade in Nilamel last month are “known PFI volunteers”.

Minister’s response

Responding to the allegations, Dr. Bindu took a swipe at the Governor by saying that “everyone knows who has been creating problems in the State’s higher education sector. At a time when our institutions have been making rapid progress, interventions are being made to pose hurdles,” she told mediapersons in Kozhikode.

The Federation of University Teachers’ Associations has extended its support to Dr. Bindu and maintained the teaching community will strongly oppose any efforts to scuttle the progress of universities in the State. It also faulted the manner in which Raj Bhavan has initiated the selection process for the next Vice-Chancellor.

Meanwhile, Kerala University formally submitted the minutes of the senate meeting to the Raj Bhavan.