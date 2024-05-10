Google Wallet, KMRL launch new digital ticketing option for metro commuters

Google and Kochi Metro Rail Limited (KMRL) have announced a partnership between Google Wallet and KMRL on Friday, enhancing digital ticketing options for metro commuters.

Google Wallet offers fast and secure access to everyday essentials, enabling people to conveniently store and retrieve important digital documents such as boarding passes, loyalty cards, movie tickets, and more, said official sources.

The integration of the services between Google Wallet and KMRL is powered by Prudent Technologies, a player in the communication services sector.

At the launch of the new digital ticketing option for metro commuters in Kochi on Friday, KMRL Managing Director Loknath Behera said the integration of Google Wallet into the metro’s ticketing system marked a significant milestone for the 28-km-long mass rapid transport system that was commissioned in 2017. “The collaboration represents a leap forward in enhancing the travel experience for metro users, providing them with a streamlined and convenient way to access tickets and navigate in the metro. This will hopefully be extended to Water Metro ferries as well in the coming days. Commuters have already been using other options like WhatsApp ticketing to travel in the metro,” he said.

Highlighting the significance of the launch in bringing new levels of convenience to Android users across the country, Ram Papatla, GM and India Engineering Lead, Android at Google, said the arrival of Google Wallet in India (earlier this week) marked an important milestone in Android’s India journey, bringing innovative and convenient experiences to simplify peoples’ daily lives. “We are delighted to partner with KMRL to offer a comprehensive ticketing solution that helps securely access and manage the ticketing experience for commuters,” he added.

Speaking of the collaboration with KMRL, Geejo George, founder-director of Prudent Technologies, said it would shape the future, where seamless payments and personalised experiences redefined convenience and trust for consumers. Director of the firm Sanjay Chacko referred to the Kochi metro as the first metro in the country to adopt Google Wallet.