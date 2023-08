August 09, 2023 08:18 pm | Updated 08:18 pm IST - KANNUR

The Air Customs seized gold worth ₹33.2 lakh from a passenger at the Kannur international airport on Wednesday. The gold weighing 554.18 g was seized from Shamseer, a resident of Thalassery. He had hidden the gold in paste form in his innerwear. The accused had arrived by an Air India Express flight from Dubai.