Kerala

Gold worth ₹23 lakh seized at Kannur airport

The air customs seized gold worth ₹23.26 lakh from a passenger who tried smuggle it out through the Kannur International Airport on Friday.

The gold weighing 463 gram was seized from Fazil, a resident of Vadakara, who arrived from Dubai.

He allegedly tried to smuggle out the gold, which was in compound form in three capsules, by hiding it in his rectum.

