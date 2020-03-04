Gold worth ₹1.5 crore seized at Cochin airport

The gold trail through the Cochin international airport continued for the second day running when the Customs Air Intelligence Unit seized 3.39 kg of gold worth over ₹1.5 crore from two passengers on Wednesday morning.
The latest seizure was made from a man and a woman -- relatives from Kottayam -- who arrived at the airport from Italy via Doha on a Qatar Airways flight. The accused were arrested and released on bail.
The Air Intelligence unit seized gold worth ₹29 lakh from a passenger at the Kannur international airport on Wednesday.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Register to The Hindu for free and get unlimited access for 30 days.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.