Kerala

Gold worth ₹1.5 crore seized at Cochin airport

The gold trail through the Cochin international airport continued for the second day running when the Customs Air Intelligence Unit seized 3.39 kg of gold worth over ₹1.5 crore from two passengers on Wednesday morning.

The latest seizure was made from a man and a woman -- relatives from Kottayam -- who arrived at the airport from Italy via Doha on a Qatar Airways flight. The accused were arrested and released on bail.

The Air Intelligence unit seized gold worth ₹29 lakh from a passenger at the Kannur international airport on Wednesday.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Mar 4, 2020 11:21:01 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/kerala/gold-worth-15-crore-seized-at-cochin-airport/article30984748.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY