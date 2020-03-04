Gold worth ₹1.5 crore seized at Cochin airport

The gold trail through the Cochin international airport continued for the second day running when the Customs Air Intelligence Unit seized 3.39 kg of gold worth over ₹1.5 crore from two passengers on Wednesday morning.

The latest seizure was made from a man and a woman -- relatives from Kottayam -- who arrived at the airport from Italy via Doha on a Qatar Airways flight. The accused were arrested and released on bail.

The Air Intelligence unit seized gold worth ₹29 lakh from a passenger at the Kannur international airport on Wednesday.