Gold worth ₹1.2 crore seized at Calicut airport

Attempts to smuggle gold are continuing at the Calicut International Airport with the Air Intelligence Unit of the Customs seizing around 3 kg of the contraband valued at ₹1.2 crore from three passengers on Wednesday night.

Deputy Commissioner T.A. Kiran informed the media that 1.32 kg of gold was recovered from a passenger, Musthafa Kunniyath of Vadakara, who arrived from Ras Al Khaimah in an Air-India Express flight. He had concealed the gold compound inside his undergarments and socks.

Based on information and with assistance from the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence, the Customs wing also seized a gold compound weighing 1.3 kg from Shafi Kalai of Uppala. The gold was hidden inside the trousers worn by the passenger.

Approximately 1.086 kg of gold and 50g of crude gold chain were also seized from L. Lukman of Malappuram. He had concealed the gold inside his trousers and also inside his rectum.