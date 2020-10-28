Gold smuggling case: Kerala HC rejects anticipatory bail plea of Sivasankar

The anticipatory bail application of M. Sivasankar, former Principal Secretary of the Kerala Chief Minister, was rejected by Justice Ashok Menon of the Kerala High Court on October 28.
The Enforcement Directorate (ED) and the Customs had vehemently opposed the former bureaucrat’s application in the UAE Consulate-linked gold smuggling case.
During the argument of the case earlier, the ED had submitted that Mr. Sivasankar was the kingpin in the case and “all the strings were in his hands”. The agency also contended that Swapna Suresh, the second accused in the case, was “under the full control of Mr. Sivasankar and she was just a pawn in the whole episode”.
