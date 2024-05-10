GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Click here for our in-depth coverage of Lok Sabha and Assembly elections #ElectionsWithTheHindu

Give importance to regional challenges in agriculture, says Collector

Updated - May 10, 2024 08:40 pm IST

Published - May 10, 2024 08:37 pm IST - PALAKKAD

The Hindu Bureau
District Collector S. Chithra inaugurating a workshop on ‘climate change and agricultural livelihoods: adapting for tomorrow’ at the Integrated Rural Technology Centre, Mundur, on Friday.

District Collector S. Chithra inaugurating a workshop on ‘climate change and agricultural livelihoods: adapting for tomorrow’ at the Integrated Rural Technology Centre, Mundur, on Friday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

The Integrated Rural Technology Centre (IRTC) at Mundur near here hosted a day-long workshop on ‘climate change and agricultural livelihoods: adapting for tomorrow’ conducted by the Institute for Climate Change Studies (ICCS) under the Kerala State Council for Science, Technology and Environment (KSCSTE) on Friday.

Inaugurating the workshop, District Collector S. Chithra said that regional components should be given more importance for the development of agricultural sector. She said that those engaged in agriculture were most affected by climate change.

Dr. Chithra said that the government and science research organisations were duty-bound to help the farmers cope with the changing scenarios. Scientific studies should be shared with the farmers with practical knowledge, she said.

The workshop saw discussions on equipping the farmers to face the challenges of climate change on the basis of the studies held in the catchment areas of the Bharatapuzha in Palakkad district.

IRTC registrar A. Raghavan said that the workshop aimed at preparing a comprehensive project for water resources and crop management in the district.

KSCSTE vice president K.P. Sudheer presided over the workshop. He underscored the importance of urgent interventions in water management and conservation in Palakkad, where the rainfall had dipped considerably.

IRTC director J. Sundaresan Pillai welcomed the gathering. Centre for Water Resources Development and Management (CWRDM) executive director Manoj Samuel and Mr. Raghavan spoke.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.