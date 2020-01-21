Gandhi Smriti to be held from tomorrow

With a view to spreading Mahatma Gandhi’s message of non-violence, selflessness and love, various programmes will be organised in the district under the title Gandhi Smriti.

The programmes will be organised under the aegis of a committee led by district panchayat president G. Venugopal. Various organisations have pledged support for Gandhi Smriti, which will be held in different parts of the district from January 23 to October 2, 2020.

Important events

As part of it, a photo exhibition portraying important events in the life of Mahatma Gandhi will be held at Civil Station, Alappuzha, on January 23. It will be inaugurated by District Collector M. Anjana at 10.30 a.m.

From January 27 to 29, films depicting his life and incidents related to partition of India will be screened in select 100 libraries in the district.

On the occasion of Martyrs’ Day on January 30, a public rally will be organised. Seminars and commemoration meeting will be organised in libraries and schools across the district. A stage show, ‘Non Stop Ram Dhun’, depicting the final three years of Mahatma Gandhi will be organised.