Gaganyaan’s expected launch by end of 2025, says ISRO chief

February 03, 2024 07:27 pm | Updated 07:27 pm IST - KOCHI

Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) Chairman S. Somanath has said that ‘Gaganyaan’, the country’s first human space flight programme, is expected to be launched by the end of 2025.

The nation will have a space station by the year 2035. The ISRO is already working on Chandrayaan-4 to retrieve samples from the moon, he said after receiving the Adi Sankara award instituted by the Adi Sankara Trust at a programme held at Sree Sarada Vidyalaya, Kalady, on Saturday.

Adi Sankara Trust managing trustee K. Anand presented the award, comprising ₹1 lakh, citation, and a memento, to Mr. Somanath. The ISRO chief handed over the money for the welfare programmes of the trust, according to a release.

He also inaugurated the Sarada Progressive Advanced Research Collaboration at Sree Sarada Vidyalaya on the occasion.