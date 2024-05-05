GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Furniture godown gutted in fire

May 05, 2024 08:36 pm | Updated 08:36 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The Hindu Bureau

A furniture godown near Naruvamoodu was partially gutted in a major fire on Sunday. There were no casualties in the incident.

According to official sources, fire was reported from the godown situated adjacent to the house of its owner Vijayan in Ammanoorkonam around 4.30 p.m. As many as six fire force units from Kattakada and Neyyattinkara were pressed into service to douse the fire.

The facility, which was reportedly used to refurbish used furniture, had stocked several timber goods. While fire force officials have not ruled out the possibility of short circuit, the cause of fire is yet to be ascertained. The extent of loss has been pegged at nearly ₹1.5 crore, according to preliminary estimates.

