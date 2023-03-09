HamberMenu
  1. EPaper
  2. Lit for Life

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

FRINJEX-23 joint military exercise concludes in Thiruvananthapuram

March 09, 2023 05:54 pm | Updated 05:55 pm IST - Thiruvananthapuram

The Hindu Bureau
The concluding ceremony of FRINJEX-23 joint exercise at the Pangode Military Station, Thiruvananthapuram, on Wednesday.

The concluding ceremony of FRINJEX-23 joint exercise at the Pangode Military Station, Thiruvananthapuram, on Wednesday.

FRINJEX-23, the maiden joint exercise by the French and Indian Armies, concluded at the Pangode Military Station on Wednesday.

The French contingent, led by Major Kalfon, is part of the French Marine Regiment on board the warship FS DIXMUDE, which is currently visiting Kochi. The Indian Army contingent was led by Major Atul Kokar. Brigadier Lalit Sharma, Station Commander of Pangode Military Station, felicitated the members of French contingent and presented them with mementos.

‘FRINJEX’ will fortify the long-standing bond of friendship and enhance the avenues of defence co-operation between Indian and France, the Army said in a statement. The exercise was aimed at enhancing inter-operability, coordination and cooperation between both forces at a tactical level.

The troops took part in a Yoga session, night training exercise and joint technology and weapons display during the two-day event which was based on the theme ‘Humanitarian assistance and disaster relief operations in a contested environment.’

Related Topics

India / France / defence

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.