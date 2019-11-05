Fresh case against cardinal

KOCHI: A Magistrate Court in Kakkanad has ordered to book a fresh case against Major Arch Bishop Cardinal George Alanchery in connection with a land deal in Ernakulam-Angamaly Arch Dioceses.

It was on a complaint from Joshy Varghese of Perumbavoor that the court issued the order. The complainant submitted that the Cardinal and others had sold off a one-acre holding that was donated to the Arch Dioceses. It was on September 2016 that the sale was executed, according to the complainant.

The court has directed the Cardinal and others to appear before it on December 3.

eom