Four-year UG courses will make students knowledge creators, says Kerala Higher Education Minister R. Bindu

Published - May 27, 2024 06:40 pm IST - Kozhikode

The Hindu Bureau

Students will become knowledge creators once the four-year undergraduate programmes are launched in full swing, Higher Education Minister R. Bindu has said. She was at MES KVM College, Valanchery, Malappuram, on Monday, to launch the programmes in colleges affiliated to the University of Calicut.

Ms. Bindu also participated in an interactive event involving principals of affiliated colleges and academic coordinators for the programme. She said teachers were supposed to spot the talent of their students and make use of it. Research and development of new ideas would get a boost, and new job opportunities would throw up with the new curriculum, she added.

University Vice-Chancellor M.K. Jayaraj presided over the event. Kerala State Higher Education Council research officers V. Shafeeq and K. Sudheendran responded to the queries of participants. Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan is expected to open the State-level launch of the programme on July 1.

Kerala / education

