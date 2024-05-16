GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Four-year degree programme will herald world-class education: Bindu

Such courses offer endless possibilities for students, teachers, and the institutions of higher learning, says Higher Education Minister

Published - May 16, 2024 07:46 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The Hindu Bureau
Higher Education Minister R. Bindu speaking at an orientation programme in Thiruvananthapuram on Thursday.

Higher Education Minister R. Bindu has said the four-year undergraduate programme being introduced across higher education institutions in the State this year would seek to impart world-class education.

She was inaugurating a State-level orientation programme for Plus Two students jointly organised by the Higher Education department and Kerala State Higher Education Council (KSHEC) at St. Mary’s Higher Secondary School, Pattom, ahead of the launch of the four-year degree programme on Thursday.

The Minister pointed out that such courses offer “endless possibilities” for students, teachers, and the institutions of higher learning. “The main feature of the four-year degree programme is a curriculum that gives students flexibility and opportunity in choosing their degree. The new curriculum also provides freedom to decide whether to complete their degree in three years or to go on to pursue a four-year honours or honours with research degree,” she said.

She added that the orientation programme is intended to create awareness among the public and student community about the academic reform that is on the anvil.

The Minister released a hand book, prepared by the KSHEC, on the four-year degree programme. KSHEC member secretary Rajan Varughese presided over the meeting. St. Mary’s Higher Secondary School Principal Nelson P., KSHEC registrar Vanaja P.S., research officer K. Sudheendran, and school parent teacher association president Sunil Kumar were also present on the occasion.

