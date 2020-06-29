Four positive cases in capital

Four imported COVID-19 cases, among which three patients hail from Tamil Nadu, were reported in the capital district on Monday. The district administration also began to act tough on commercial establishments that were found to violate physical distancing norms and other guidelines.

The patients include a 41-year old Thoothukudi native and a 33-year old Tirunelveli native who came on a flight from Qatar on June 26, a 38-year old Nagapattinam native who came from Kuwait on June 26, and a 60-year old man, who hails from Nagaroor and returned from Muscat on June 25.

While the three Tamil Nadu natives have been admitted to the COVID-19 first-line treatment centre in the Government Homeopathic Medical College, Iranimuttom, the other patient has been shifted to the Government MCH.

Outlets closed

Meanwhile, the City police and Thiruvananthapuram Corporation have begun to rein in outlets that were found to violate government guidelines.

Thirteen shops were temporarily closed down after they failed to implement social distancing norms and thermal screening of customers.

Following an inspection by Mayor K. Sreekumar, the Corporation closed down a garment textile and supermarket complex at the Ayurveda College junction that failed to ensure adequate measures despite being cautioned a day ago.

Mr. Sreekumar also inspected the Peroorkada and Kumarichantha markets to ensure the protocol set by the local body to reduce crowding by halving the number of shops that operated were being complied with.

While 107 people were booked for violating lockdown norms, the police also registered petty cases against 297 people for failing to wear masks outdoor.

The police also initiated legal action against 15 motorists who were found to have violated the night curfew between 9 p.m. and 5 a.m. on Sunday night.

The Thiruvananthapuram Rural police have stepped up surveillance in coastal areas including Pozhiyoor and places close to the inter-State border on account of the spike in COVID-19 cases in Kanyakumari district.