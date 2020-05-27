Four more persons test positive in Thrissur

Four more COVID-19 cases were reported in Thrissur on Tuesday.

With this, the number of patients undergoing treatment in the district increased to 20.

The disease was confirmed for a 32-year-old man and 28-year-old woman from Chavakkad who reached here from Dubai on May 23. They are undergoing treatment at MVR Cancer Centre, Kozhikode.

A 42-year-old man from Pazhayannur and another man from Thalikulam who returned from Abu Dhabi on May 24, also tested positive on Tuesday. They are undergoing treatment at the Thrissur Medical College Hospital.

In all, 9,657 persons are under observation in the district. Of them 49 are in hospitals.