Four fishers killed as boat capsizes near Azheekkal in Kerala

Four fishers were killed and 12 others were hospitalised when a boat capsized near Azheekkal on Thursday. The deceased have been identified as Thankappan, Sunil Dutt, Sudevan and Sreekumar. The accident took place around one nautical mile off the shore. Though they were rushed to nearby hospitals, their lives could not be saved.

Reportedly, the boat Omkaram lost balance and capsized after it got caught in the fishing net. Since the incident took place very near the shore, rescue operations were launched immediately. Most of the fishers were brought to the shore by other fishing boats. The condition of the hospitalised fishers is not serious and they are recovering, said an official.