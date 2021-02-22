Four appointed as HC judges

New appointees are Kauser Edappagath, K. Babu, Murali Purushothaman and A. A. Ziyad Rahman

Kauser Edappagath and K. Babu, two Principal District and Sessions judges, and Murali Purushothaman and A. A. Ziyad Rahman, two lawyers of the High Court, were appointed as additional judges of the Kerala High Court on Monday.

With the new appointments, the Kerala High Court will have 40 judges.

Mr. Edappagath is currently serving at Ernakulam and Mr. Babu at Thiruvananthapuram.

Mr. Edappagath, who began his legal career as an advocate at Kannur and Thalassery in 1991, shifted his legal practice to the Kerala High Court in 2002. He was appointed as a District and Sessions Judge in 2009.

Mr. Babu started his legal practise at the court centres in Kottarakkara and Kollam in 1994.

He had worked as the Additional District Judge at Thalassery, Pathanamthitta and Kottayam. He was also the Special Judge in the CBI court, Ernakulam.

Mr. Babu had also served as the Registrar (Subordinate Judiciary), High Court of Kerala and Registrar (Officer on Special Duty), Supreme Court. He was appointed as the Principal District Judge, Thiruvananthapuram in 2018.

Mr. Purushothaman, a native of Aluva, graduated in Law from the Government Law College, Ernakulam. He is serving as the Standing counsel for the State and the Central Election Commissions.

Mr. Rahman, a native of Thrikkakara, took his degree in Law from Mangalore in 1995. He had represented several financial institutions in various cases in courts.