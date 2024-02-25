GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Foundation for beach food street to be laid on Monday

The food street will accomodate 90 street vendors

February 25, 2024 08:02 pm | Updated 08:07 pm IST - Kozhikode

The Hindu Bureau
An artist’s imagination of the proposed food street on Kozhikode beach

An artist’s imagination of the proposed food street on Kozhikode beach | Photo Credit: Special arrangement

Minister for Local Self Governance M.B. Rajesh will lay the foundation stone for the food street being set up on Kozhikode beach, under the aegis of the Kozhikode Corporation, on Monday. The modern food street is being set up at a cost of ₹4 crore, in association with the Department of Health and the National Livelihood Mission, with an aim to ensure availability of healthy and hygienic food to the visitors at the beach.

The project being implemented as part of the diamond Jubilee celebrations of the Corporation, is expected to be completed in around 10 months. Around 90 street vendors at the beach, who have already been provided street vending licenses and ID cards by the Corporation, will be part of the food street.

While the Health department will ensure the hygiene and health part, the Corporation’s role is in providing the basic infrastructure for the project. The vendors will be provided modernised food carts, electricity, lighting and clean water. Arrangements will be made for liquid waste management as well. The street will have tiled pathways and space for the visitors to relax as they eat. “The street bunks in the city will look uniform henceforth,” Deputy Mayor C.P.Musafar Ahamed says.

This is the first of the food streets being planned by the civic body in the city. There are plans to set up a food court in Beypore beach as part of the tourism development programme. Besides, food streets will come up in Customs Road, Kaloor Road and Butt Road soon.

