Former DCC president Rajeevan dead

Kozhikode

After a prolonged battle with cancer, former president of the District Congress Committee, U. Rajeevan, 67, died at a private hospital here early on Friday. Mr. Rajeevan turned to full-time politics after he retired as a teacher from the Puliyancheri South LP School. He was appointed DCC president in November 2020. At that time, he was also the leader of the opposition in the Koyilandy municipality. Previously, he had been a member of the KPCC executive committee; director of the State Co-operative Bank and District Co - operative Bank and chairman of Pisharikavu Devaswom, Koyilandy. He had served as district secretary and member of State executive of the Youth Congress; president of Congress Koyilandy constituency, president of Congress block committee. He was currently serving as president of Koyilandy Service Co-operative Bank. Mr. Rajeevan is survived by his wife Indira, who retired as teacher, Government Mappila School, Kollam, and children, Rajind and Induja.