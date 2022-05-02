Food Poisoning: Two people arrested in connection with death of young girl

Many fall ill after consuming shawarma from a cool bar, which was operating without a license, in Kerala

Two persons have been remanded in custody in connection with the death of a 16-year-old girl after consuming shawarma at Charvathur, on Monday.

The Chandera police have taken into custody Managing partner Mulloli Anasgar, a resident of Mangaluru and Sandesh Rai from Nepal, who prepared Shawarma at the shop operating at the Charvathur bus stand.

They have been charged under section 304 of the IPC (Punishment for culpable homicide not amounting to murder), attempted to commit culpable homicide (Section 308 of the IPC), sale of adulterated food (Section 272 of the IPC) and Offense (Section 34 of the IPC).

Meanwhile, the shop came under attack and was damaged by the people agitated over the death of the girl. The vehicle owned by the shop was set on fire by unidentified people on Monday morning. The vehicle was later shifted to the Chandera police station.

The Food Safety department authorities also confirmed that the cool bar was operating without a license. Though Ahmed, the owner of the shop had applied for a license online last January the system rejected the application, officials said.

The deceased Devananda, an eleventh standard student of Karivellur AV. Memorial Government Higher Secondary School. On Friday, Devananda had a shawarma from Ideal Coolbar.

She was rushed to a hospital in Charavathur after showing the symptoms of food poisoning. But when her health condition deteriorated, she was moved to the Kanhangad district hospital. However, she failed to respond to the treatment.

Devananda's body has been shifted to Kannur Government Medical College and Hospital in Pariyaram for the postmortem.

Meantime, 31 children between the age group of 10-16, who ate the Shawarma from the shop are also hospitalised after they suffered diarrhoea and vomiting.

Doctors treating the children said that the health condition of the children admitted to the hospital is normal. Earlier three children were shifted to the Intensive Care Unit, but two of them have recovered and shifted to normal wards.

Meanwhile, the hospital have collected the samples of stool and blood, which would be sent to the Kozhikode Medical College Hospital for testing.