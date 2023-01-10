HamberMenu
First angioplasty procedure at Kanhangad district hospital

January 10, 2023 07:09 pm | Updated 07:09 pm IST - KASARAGOD

The Hindu Bureau

An angioplasty was performed for the first time in the cath lab of the Kanhangad District Hospital here.

The condition of the 60-year-old patient from Chamundikunnu in Kanhangad is stable. The cath lab was set up at the hospital at a cost of ₹8 crore released from the Plan fund.

Until the opening of the facility, people in the district had been seeking advanced treatments for heart ailments at the Kannur Government Medical College Hospital and private hospitals in Mangaluru, District Medical Officer M.V. Ramdas said. There are seven beds in the cath Lab.

