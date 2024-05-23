GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Click here for our in-depth coverage of Lok Sabha and Assembly elections #ElectionsWithTheHindu

First all-women Haj batch leaves Karipur

Published - May 23, 2024 08:25 pm IST - MALAPPURAM

The Hindu Bureau
Women Haj pilgrims without maharam praying before leaving for Jeddah at the State Haj House at Karipur on Thursday.

Women Haj pilgrims without maharam praying before leaving for Jeddah at the State Haj House at Karipur on Thursday.

The first all-women Haj pilgrim batch left Calicut International Airport, Karipur, for Jeddah on Thursday evening. Air India Express flight IX 3035 left Karipur at 5.39 p.m. carrying 166 women pilgrims without a mahram or male companion.

As many as 3,410 women without mahram are travelling for Haj from Kerala this year. While 1,991 of them are flying out of Karipur, 832 will fly from Kochi and 587 from Kannur. As many as 12 all-women flights are scheduled from Karipur in the next four days.

Islamic scholar Ibrahim Baqavi led the prayer at the State Haj House for the first all-women batch that left on Thursday. Three all-women flights will leave for Jeddah on Friday. They will be at 12.05 a.m., 8 a.m. and 5 p.m.

So far, 1,494 pilgrims left for Jeddah from Kerala on nine flights. When 688 of them were men, 806 were women.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.