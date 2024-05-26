GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Fire consumes numerous pet birds, animals, fishes

Published - May 26, 2024 10:24 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The Hindu Bureau

A pet shop near Ooruttambalam was devastated by a fire early Sunday, resulting in the tragic loss of several birds, animals and ornamental fishes.

The shop, situated in Neeramankuzhy and operated by Kolachirakkonam native Shibin, suffered significant damage in the blaze. Abhilash, the building owner residing nearby, first noticed the fire around 4 a.m., prompting him to alert Shibin as well as the Kerala Fire and Rescue Services. The smoke billowing from the shop engulfed the area, creating breathing difficulties for his family.

Shibin said the fire consumed over a hundred pets including birds, rabbits and fishes, along with aquariums and other accessories. Despite the efforts of the fire brigade, only a few birds and animals survived, albeit in critical condition.

The pet shop owner suspects foul play behind the fire, estimating his losses at over ₹2.5 lakh, Shibin suspected the possibility of sabotage behind the fire outbreak. A case has been registered by the Maranalloor police based on his complaint.

