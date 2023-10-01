Finance department approves revised estimate of Nerekadavu-Makkekadavu bridge project

October 01, 2023 07:56 pm | Updated 07:57 pm IST - ALAPPUZHA

The Finance department has approved the revised estimate for the construction of the Nerekadavu-Makkekadavu bridge over Vembanad Lake connecting Kottayam and Alappuzha districts.

A.M. Ariff, MP, said the next cabinet meeting would consider the department’s recommendation. “Once the cabinet gives its nod, the bridge construction will be resumed soon,” Mr. Ariff said.

The ₹99 crore project had been awarded based on the Delhi Schedule of Rates 2012. The construction, which got underway in 2016 with an 18-month completion period, however, came to a halt midway due to a delay in acquiring land for the construction of approach roads on both sides. Though the land acquisition was completed last year following a High Court directive, the construction firm sought to revise the estimate due to cost escalation.

After much dilly-dallying, a high-level meeting convened by Public Works Minister P.A. Mohamed Riyas in August this year decided to initiate steps to restart the bridge construction and entrusted Public Works and Finance department secretaries to look into the matter.

Though authorities have not yet revealed the revised cost of the project, the additional amount is expected to be around ₹40 crore.

The bridge will have a length of over 800 m. Of the total 22 spans, two are navigation spans in the middle, each having a length of 47.16 m. The construction of navigation spans have almost been completed. The bridge will have footpaths on both sides with a width of 1.5 m. The approach roads each will have a length of 60 m. Once completed, the bridge, including footpaths, will have a width of 11 m.

The Nerekadavu-Makkekadavu bridge is part of the Thuravoor-Pampa highway. The highway passes through Thycattussery, Udayanapuram, Vaikom, Kaduthuruthy, Kuravilangad, Pala, Ponkunnam, and Erumely. It will connect pilgrim centres of the Thuravoor temple, Vaikom, Kaduthuruthy, Ettumanur, and Erumely. Besides, the bridge will connect National Highway 66 at Thuravoor and State Highway 15 at Udayanapuram.